Information Sessions on Medicinal Cannabis Scheme

Date: 18 July 2019

Information sessions on proposals for The Medicinal Cannabis Scheme take place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch over the next fortnight. The sessions are open to anyone with an interest in learning more about the proposed scheme.

Separate sessions are being held for industry, Maori industry, health professionals and consumers.

“The information sharing sessions will be a good way for those wanting to make submissions on the scheme to seek clarification on the proposals in the consultation document before they finalise submissions,” said Andrea Eng, MedSafe Manager of Regulatory Practice.

The first sessions take place in Auckland on Monday and Tuesday next week, Christchurch on Tuesday 30 July and Wellington on Thursday 1 August. For anyone unable to get to the sessions a video of the Auckland sessions will be put on the Ministry of Health later next week.

Detailed information on individual sessions and how to register can be found at https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/regulation-health-and-disability-system/medicines-control/medicinal-cannabis/medicinal-cannabis-scheme/medicinal-cannabis-scheme-information-sessions

The deadline for submissions on the The Medicinal Cannabis Scheme closes at 5pm on 7 August 2019. The consultation document and online submission template can be found at https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/medicinal-cannabis-scheme-consultation



