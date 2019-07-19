Operation Burnham - Minute No 19 - 18 July 2019
Friday, 19 July 2019, 11:25 am
Press Release: Inquiry into Operation Burnham
Minute No 19 - 18 July 2019
Summary
This summary is
provided to assist in the understanding of the Inquiry’s
proceedings but does not constitute the official record. The
full Minute is available at the link
below.
This Minute sets out the Inquiry’s
approach to examining the public statements made by the New
Zealand Defence Force and the advice it provided Ministers
in relation to the issue of civilian casualties on Operation
Burnham.
Read the full text here [PDF, 151
KB]
ends
