Ngāti Kahungunu honours language revitalisation champions
Ngā Tohu Reo O Ngāti Kahungunu 2019
Winners Announced!
Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. is proud to announce the winners for this year’s Ngāti Kahungunu Māori Language Awards. Nominations closed on 5 July 2019, and were judged by the Senior Management Team of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated. The judges wish to acknowledge the very high calibre of all nominations received making it a very arduous task to select the winners of each of the twelve categories.
Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. was thrilled with the high number of nominations received. Director of Te Reo & Tikanga, Jeremy MacLeod commented: “This is our way of acknowledging those who have dedicated their lives to the revitalisation of te reo Māori within Ngāti Kahungunu. It is a great way of saluting their commitment and showcasing these inspirational language leaders”.
The winners of the categories are:
1. Te Hapori Whānui
(Community)
Ka Pai Cuppa Waka
2. Te Whānau Whakaihuwaka (Inter-generational)
Ngāti Te Korou
3. Te Tira Hou o Te Reo Māori (Rangatahi)
Tawhirimakea Karaitiana
4. Te Manu Pāpāho (Broadcasting)
Pōtiki Teepa
5. Te Kete Aronui o Ngā Toi (Arts)
Hinewehi Mohi
6. Te Ahorangi o Te Kupu (Teacher)
Parekura Rohe-Belmont
7. Te Tahito o Te Reo Māori (Koroua)
Kotuku Tomoana
8. Te Tahito o Te Reo Māori (Kuia)
Ruiha Woodward
8. Te Kaikōkiri o Te Reo Māori (Marae)
Raina Ferris
9. Te Kahukura o Te Reo (Wahine)
Kani Te Ua Te Rito Hakiwai
10. Te Āwhiorangi o Te Reo (Tāne)
Lee Grant Smith
The Ngā Tohu Reo o Ngāti Kahungunu 2019 will be held throughout the Te Reo ki Tua Symposium on 29 & 30 August at Clubs Hastings (Please note: there will be no dinner event this year). This event is koha entry.
Please
register via:
https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/te-reo-symposium-registration
