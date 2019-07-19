Ngāti Kahungunu honours language revitalisation champions

Ngā Tohu Reo O Ngāti Kahungunu 2019 –

Winners Announced!

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. is proud to announce the winners for this year’s Ngāti Kahungunu Māori Language Awards. Nominations closed on 5 July 2019, and were judged by the Senior Management Team of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated. The judges wish to acknowledge the very high calibre of all nominations received making it a very arduous task to select the winners of each of the twelve categories.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. was thrilled with the high number of nominations received. Director of Te Reo & Tikanga, Jeremy MacLeod commented: “This is our way of acknowledging those who have dedicated their lives to the revitalisation of te reo Māori within Ngāti Kahungunu. It is a great way of saluting their commitment and showcasing these inspirational language leaders”.

The winners of the categories are:

1. Te Hapori Whānui (Community)

Ka Pai Cuppa Waka

2. Te Whānau Whakaihuwaka (Inter-generational)

Ngāti Te Korou

3. Te Tira Hou o Te Reo Māori (Rangatahi)

Tawhirimakea Karaitiana

4. Te Manu Pāpāho (Broadcasting)

Pōtiki Teepa

5. Te Kete Aronui o Ngā Toi (Arts)

Hinewehi Mohi

6. Te Ahorangi o Te Kupu (Teacher)

Parekura Rohe-Belmont

7. Te Tahito o Te Reo Māori (Koroua)

Kotuku Tomoana

8. Te Tahito o Te Reo Māori (Kuia)

Ruiha Woodward

8. Te Kaikōkiri o Te Reo Māori (Marae)

Raina Ferris

9. Te Kahukura o Te Reo (Wahine)

Kani Te Ua Te Rito Hakiwai

10. Te Āwhiorangi o Te Reo (Tāne)

Lee Grant Smith







The Ngā Tohu Reo o Ngāti Kahungunu 2019 will be held throughout the Te Reo ki Tua Symposium on 29 & 30 August at Clubs Hastings (Please note: there will be no dinner event this year). This event is koha entry.

Please register via:

https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/te-reo-symposium-registration

