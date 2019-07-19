Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kia Anga Mua Step Closer to Negotiations

Friday, 19 July 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Kia Anga Mua Nga Hapu o Ngapuhi

Kia Anga Mua Step Closer to Negotiations for Ngā Hapū O Ngāpuhi

Kia Anga Mua Ngā Hapū o Ngāpuhi (KAM) has reached a pivotal milestone following a hui yesterday at Waitangi with the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little.

“We’re in a unique position where we can study all prior attempts at getting the mandate question right… and use those learnings to start thinking smarter. My hope is that we’ll move forward together with 20/20 vision. If our Hapū can join forces and resources to work together as one, we won’t be blindsided by any such Extinguishment Clauses or other fears.” said Working Group member Hoani Walker.

The hui was attended by the Kia Anga Mua Advisory and Working Groups as well as Hapū representatives. Minister Little arrived with members of the new Crown agency Te Arawhiti as well as members of Te Puni Kokiri.
“The hui gave an opportunity for the Kia Anga Mua kaimahi to share the work that has been carried out since the inception of the rōpu in January.”
Their kōrero displayed how placing the hapū aspirations at the centre of their mahi established strategies to:

- Build and grow effective relationships
- Identify a fit-for-purpose volunteer base to support KAM’s mahi with hapū
- Develop the means to employ hapū rangatiratanga

“We’re pleased at the ministers response to our presentation as he expressed favourable commentary of the ground-up approach taken by KAM to build confidence and rapport with its foundation hapū,” said Mr Walker.



Kaumātua Bob Ashby, Patu Hohepa and Dover Samuels referenced the overall willingness to move forward emphasising the crown’s responsibility to engage with hapū and claimants, and progress Ngāpuhi’s claims.

“With my ministerial pōtae on, I was proud and inspired by the commitment of hapū to share their visions in the hui and publicly disclose their commitment to moving forward. To hear Minister Little humbly acknowledge the founders of the Treaty Claims movement, those kaumātua and kuia who started this journey and how many of them will not receive the justice that they should have,” said Dover Samuels.

“I heard loud and clear that Minister Little is not interested in fragmenting the claims and we agree that Ngāpuhi must find a way to come together, or again risk missing the opportunity to settle our grievances.”


ENDS


