NZ Maori Council takes on global cosmetics giant



The Head of the New Zealand Maori Council has called for the Government to hold an immediate investigation into the global cosmetics company Sephora after they were caught dumping waste hundreds and thousands of waste paper products embedded with cosmetic chemicals down the drains of Auckland’s Queen Street. Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of the Council and Chair of the Auckland District Council called company representatives to account on the site of the company’s store only to be told that they had permission to dump the materials from the Auckland City Council.

“This is an absolute disgrace. We have hundreds of at risk waterways across the nation and now we have some multinational company waking right through the front day and dumping chemical cosmetic laden waste down our waterways – and all, according to a spokesperson for Sephora New Zealand with the permission of the Auckland Council.” Tukaki said

“I have witnessed first hand the use of large plastic laundry tubs filled to the brim with wastewater and paper laden waste with chemical cosmetics just being dumped and pushed into the drains – all as hundreds of young people line up turning a blind eye to it all – some of the same young people who turned out in droves to protest climate change and call on more environmental sustainability. Well you can’t have your cake and eat it to.” Tukaki said

“Never again should we allow our pristine environment, our 100% clean image and water ways be put at risk by anyone – and that goes for multinational cosmetic companies. As Maori we consider ourselves as protectors of our whenua and our water ways and I will be damned if I am going to standby and allow Auckland City Council to grant a license for this company to dump their waste directly into our system that impact our environment.” Tukaki said







“I will be writing to the Mayor Phil Goff to explain what the Council did and when it did it and I want him to confirm that they indeed granted permission, as Sephora has told me directly, to dump this crap down the drains. And if they did not – want this company investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Tukaki said

“And my message to all of these millennials – all these young climate warriors? Get off your backsides and start practicing what you preach – hundreds of these young people were lined up around the corner turning a blind eye as this happened all in wrapped up in the frenzy of consumerism. Act don talk is my message young people.” Tukaki said

“And my message to all young and old – don’t buy from this company.”



