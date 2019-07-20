New website launches in response to police abuse of power

A new website has launched in response to recent RNZ reporting about Police in Dunedin unlawfully entering people’s homes and breath-testing them.

“I was disgusted when I saw what they cops were doing in Dunedin. Their behaviour undermines all of our freedom and privacy,” says Know Your Rights founder Mary Jane Acabia.

Ms Acabia says the article showed that many New Zealanders don’t know their rights when it comes to interactions with the Police. “Most people just let cops get away with anything. Many of us just assume they’re allowed to do whatever they want. They’re not and it’s important people know about their rights.”

“As someone who believes that all New Zealanders have a right to freedom from police harassment and a fundamental right to privacy, I took action by making knowyourrights.co.nz.”

The website outlines different scenarios of police interaction and what their powers are in each case. “Over time, we hope to increase the amount of resources we have and actually go out into our communities most affected by Police harassment and give them the skills to assert their rights,” says Acabia.

Ms Acabia hopes the website sparks a broader conversation about Police use of power in New Zealand.









