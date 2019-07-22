Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Vape liquid rules will help politicians’ pockets

Monday, 22 July 2019, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

22 JULY 2019


The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is joining opposition to possible regulations on the strength of nicotine vaping liquid.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Government would certainly benefit from regulations on the strength of vaping liquid. By making vaping less attractive than cigarettes, it will continue to receive strong excise tax revenue streams from current smokers.”

“However, a crackdown on vape liquids would be terrible for the wallets and health of current smokers, many of whom are on low incomes. This would deny smokers an opportunity to deliver themselves tax cuts and relative health benefits by switching to vaping. In practice, this often starts with a higher-strength liquid to match the sensation of a cigarette.”

“Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa will be under pressure from her Finance Minister to protect revenue streams, but she has a responsibility to act in the interests of smokers’ health, not continue the Government’s addiction to cigarette revenue.”

