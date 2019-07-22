Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cyclists welcome new road safety strategy

Monday, 22 July 2019, 11:48 am
Press Release: Cycling Action Network

Cycling advocates say the Government's new transport strategy is good news for safer roads.

The Government released the Road to Zero strategy for consultation last week.

Cycling Action Network spokesman Patrick Morgan says everyone's a winner under the new plan – but that quick action is needed.


“Everyone deserves streets that are safe and easy to get around.”

“But for too long politicians in councils and government have spent most transport dollars on trying to make driving easier. By putting cars first and denying us transport choices, they have forced more and more people to drive.

Cycling Action Network presented an 11,000-signature petition calling for safe streets, to Associate Transport Minister, Julie Anne Genter in 2018.

“We are delighted that the Government is heeding the call for safe streets. Now it's time for people to have their say.”

More at https://can.org.nz/Cyclists-welcome-new-road-safety-strategy

ends



