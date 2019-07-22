Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New gun law proposals deserve cross-party support

Monday, 22 July 2019, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Gun Control NZ

New gun law proposals deserve cross-party support, says Gun Control NZ

Gun Control NZ strongly welcomes the government’s proposals for comprehensive gun law reform and calls on all political parties to support them.

“The gun law reform proposals announced today, including universal gun registration and shorter firearms license periods, will fill substantial gaps in our gun laws, and contribute to a safer New Zealand,” says Gun Control NZ co-founder Hera Cook.

“Introducing a gun register is particularly important,” says co-founder Nik Green. “Registers encourage gun owners to take greater care with their guns, they help police solve gun crimes and enable greater restrictions on access to guns by those who are unfit to hold a license.”

“These reforms demand broad support from across Parliament. The New Zealand can’t afford political game playing with these laws. Too many previous attempts to create sensible gun laws have failed. This time has to be different. The 93% of New Zealanders who do not own guns are entitled to live and bring up their children in a safe, peaceful country,” says Hera Cook.

“The response to the buyback has been very positive. Licensed firearms owners have demonstrated their willingness to co-operate by handing in thousands of weapons, parts and ammunition since the first event on July 15.”

“The new proposals, which include plugging many of the numerous other gaps in our gun regulations, and the buyback, bring us closer to comprehensive reform, including tough licensing conditions, firearms registration and strong penalties for misuse. They are vital to a full response to the terrible events of March 15” says Nik Green.

www.guncontrol.nz


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Gun Control NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

'Public Safety': Next Firearms Reform Plan Announced

The next Arms Amendment Bill will:

• Establish a register of firearms and licence holders to be rolled out over 5 years
• Tighten the rules to get and keep a firearms licence
• Tighten the rules for gun dealers to get and keep a licence
• Require licences to be renewed every five years
• Introduce a new system of warning flags so Police can intervene and seek improvement if they have concerns about a licence holder’s behaviour
• Prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 