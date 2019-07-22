New gun law proposals deserve cross-party support

Gun Control NZ strongly welcomes the government’s proposals for comprehensive gun law reform and calls on all political parties to support them.

“The gun law reform proposals announced today, including universal gun registration and shorter firearms license periods, will fill substantial gaps in our gun laws, and contribute to a safer New Zealand,” says Gun Control NZ co-founder Hera Cook.

“Introducing a gun register is particularly important,” says co-founder Nik Green. “Registers encourage gun owners to take greater care with their guns, they help police solve gun crimes and enable greater restrictions on access to guns by those who are unfit to hold a license.”

“These reforms demand broad support from across Parliament. The New Zealand can’t afford political game playing with these laws. Too many previous attempts to create sensible gun laws have failed. This time has to be different. The 93% of New Zealanders who do not own guns are entitled to live and bring up their children in a safe, peaceful country,” says Hera Cook.

“The response to the buyback has been very positive. Licensed firearms owners have demonstrated their willingness to co-operate by handing in thousands of weapons, parts and ammunition since the first event on July 15.”

“The new proposals, which include plugging many of the numerous other gaps in our gun regulations, and the buyback, bring us closer to comprehensive reform, including tough licensing conditions, firearms registration and strong penalties for misuse. They are vital to a full response to the terrible events of March 15” says Nik Green.

