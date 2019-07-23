Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Safety of Children in Care Report, January to March 2019

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 10:27 am
Press Release: Oranga Tamariki

Safety of Children in Care

MEDIA RELEASE: EMBARGOED UNTIL 6AM, 23 JULY 2019

Oranga Tamariki has released its third Safety of Children in Care report.

This report covers the three month period from January to March 2019, in which 103 children were harmed.

In the first report of recorded data, from July to September 2018, 130 children and young people in care had findings of harm. In the second quarter, from October to December 2018, 97 children and young people in care had findings of harm.

This work highlights the importance of understanding harm and the circumstances in which it happens. It enables us to address the harm, and improve the safety of children and young people in care.

Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Voices of Children Hoani Lambert says the collection and public reporting of this data is vital.

“We’re releasing this information because we want to be open, transparent and learn from it. Our goal is to understand the level and nature of the harm and to reduce it.

“The conversations surrounding this are not easy ones to have, but the more people who engage in issues about child safety and wellbeing, the more likely it is that change will happen.”

Most children enter the care of Oranga Tamariki because they have been harmed. In quarter three, like quarter one and quarter two, the data shows us that when we remove children from those harmful situations the vast majority are kept safe. But distressingly, it also shows that for some children there is a continuing risk of harm.



As an organisation Oranga Tamariki has begun to make improvements in how we support children in care, their whānau and caregivers. However, this report shows that we have more work to do.

This harm is caused by a range of people, in a number of settings. The report highlights that different children experience different types of harm, Mr Lambert says.

In every single case, Oranga Tamariki assesses how to proceed and whether to involve another agency, such as Police. Where there were ongoing safety concerns, the child or young person had been removed from the home.

ENDS

Read the Saftey of Children in Care Report January to March 2019

[Scoop copy of report: SafetyofchildrenincareQ3.pdf]

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Oranga Tamariki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

'Public Safety': Next Firearms Reform Plan Announced

The next Arms Amendment Bill will:

• Establish a register of firearms and licence holders to be rolled out over 5 years
• Tighten the rules to get and keep a firearms licence
• Tighten the rules for gun dealers to get and keep a licence
• Require licences to be renewed every five years
• Introduce a new system of warning flags so Police can intervene and seek improvement if they have concerns about a licence holder’s behaviour
• Prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 