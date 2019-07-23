Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Officer accused of sexual assault and breach of privacy

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

Officer accused of sexual assault and breach of privacy

19 July 2019

The Authority oversaw a Police investigation of an officer in Auckland accused of sexual assault and breach of privacy by his ex-partner.

There was insufficient evidence of sexual assault to pursue an employment or criminal investigation.

The officer had sent photographs taken in the custody suite to his partner, on several occasions. The complaint of breach of privacy was upheld and the officer was dealt with through a confidential employment process.

The Authority agreed with the outcome of the Police investigation.




