Correction: SAFE demands a moratorium on live animal exports

This is a correction of the media release issued by SAFE [Scoop copy] on the morning of July 23, 2019.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) received an application on June 16, 2019, to export 5,400 cattle from Napier to China. Email correspondence between MPI and SAFE states that all applications for live export assessed between January 1 and July 1 were granted.

MPI Director of Animal Health and Welfare Chris Rodwell has now admitted to SAFE that the email they sent was misleading, and they see how the information could have been misconstrued. They said they have not yet assessed the application or granted an export certificate.

SAFE Head of Campaigns Marianne Macdonald says if the application is still under consideration, it should not be granted.

"MPI has provided SAFE with misleading information. If MPI is yet to grant an export certificate, then it should be declined. This would be the largest export of cattle in two years, who could suffer in their destination country," says Ms Macdonald.

"A moratorium should be placed on all live animal export applications, including this application, while the review is underway."

Email from MPI to SAFE July 12 2019



Email from SAFE to MPI July 1 2019









