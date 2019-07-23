Ombudsman releases latest LGOIMA practice investigations

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released two more investigations into the way local authorities deal with official information requests.

Tasman District and Greater Wellington Regional Councils are the latest to come under the microscope.

"At each Council I found a positive culture and attitude toward open information, good technical knowledge of the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), and overall good quality and timeliness in their responses."

"I also suggested a number of actions to each Council that will further lift their LGOIMA performance, and I’m pleased that these are already being accepted and acted upon."

"In particular, I’ve emphasised the need for excellent systems for storing and retrieving all the information related to a request. Holding all the information in one place, rather than in different places within council systems, will increase efficiency and confidence."

"An effective official information regime sits at the heart of the democratic practice of local authorities. It’s key to successful governance, community engagement, and communications. These wide-ranging official information investigations are shining a light on how well our councils currently understand and work with the Act, and how this can improve if needed."

LGOIMA compliance and practice at Greater Wellington Regional Council

LGOIMA compliance and practice at Tasman District Council

