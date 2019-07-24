Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Christchurch ratepayers victimised by adventure park saga

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


Christchurch ratepayers victimised by adventure park saga
24 JULY 2019

Responding to reports that staff advised Christchurch City Council against bailing out the beleaguered Christchurch Adventure Park, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This bailout suggests the Council should never have tied itself to the park in the first place. Now that the park is in dire straits, the Council is desperately doubling down, ignoring the good advice of staff, throwing good money after bad like a problem gambler.”

“The problem now isn’t just one of waste, but one of mission creep. A minority investment has turned into a majority share in a white elephant, meaning core services like roads and rubbish will now be neglected by bureaucrats distracted with a major commercial operation.”

“Councillors probably think that if they give on the Christchurch Adventure Park, they’ll be humiliated and punished at this year’s election. But even ratepayers who appreciate the park will expect the Council to exercise financial discipline. In cases like this, that means cutting losses and let the venture fail.”

ENDS



© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation

Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.

The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.

Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>

Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 