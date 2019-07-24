Christchurch ratepayers victimised by adventure park saga
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Christchurch ratepayers victimised by adventure park
saga
24 JULY 2019
Responding to reports that staff
advised Christchurch City Council against bailing out the
beleaguered Christchurch Adventure Park, New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:
“This bailout suggests the Council should never have
tied itself to the park in the first place. Now that the
park is in dire straits, the Council is desperately doubling
down, ignoring the good advice of staff, throwing good money
after bad like a problem gambler.”
“The problem
now isn’t just one of waste, but one of mission creep. A
minority investment has turned into a majority share in a
white elephant, meaning core services like roads and rubbish
will now be neglected by bureaucrats distracted with a major
commercial operation.”
“Councillors probably
think that if they give on the Christchurch Adventure Park,
they’ll be humiliated and punished at this year’s
election. But even ratepayers who appreciate the park will
expect the Council to exercise financial discipline. In
cases like this, that means cutting losses and let the
venture fail.”
ENDS
