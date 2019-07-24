Christchurch ratepayers victimised by adventure park saga



24 JULY 2019

Responding to reports that staff advised Christchurch City Council against bailing out the beleaguered Christchurch Adventure Park, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This bailout suggests the Council should never have tied itself to the park in the first place. Now that the park is in dire straits, the Council is desperately doubling down, ignoring the good advice of staff, throwing good money after bad like a problem gambler.”

“The problem now isn’t just one of waste, but one of mission creep. A minority investment has turned into a majority share in a white elephant, meaning core services like roads and rubbish will now be neglected by bureaucrats distracted with a major commercial operation.”

“Councillors probably think that if they give on the Christchurch Adventure Park, they’ll be humiliated and punished at this year’s election. But even ratepayers who appreciate the park will expect the Council to exercise financial discipline. In cases like this, that means cutting losses and let the venture fail.”

