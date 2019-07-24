Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ināia Tonu Nei - Now is the Time for justice transformation

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Just Speak NZ


Wednesday 24 July

JustSpeak is calling on Govermnent leaders and decision makers to honour the calls from a Māori justice hui and begin urgent work to enable Māori to lead the way on justice reform.

Today's report from the hui Māori in April 2019, Ināia Tonu Nei, summarises the kōrero from the 200 representatives at the hui and sets out a clear timeframe and agenda for transformational change of our justice system.

JustSpeak director Tania Sawicki Mead says that the calls for constitutional reform, devolution of power and resources by the Crown to Māori, and an acceleration of change have been made by Māori for decades, and action is well overdue.

“Māori perspectives on our justice system have been sidelined for too long, and this report makes crystal clear that work needs to start now to decolonise our justice system and allow Māori to lead the way” she says.

Discussions at the hui echo the findings of the recent report 'He Waka Roimata' from the Justice Advisory Group, which showed that thousands of people across Aotearoa feel that our justice system does not facilitate healing, restoration or prevention of harm.

"The call from the hui is crystal clear: there is urgent work that needs to take place to ensure our justice system is fit for purpose and that Māori leadership is given priority.

"Ināia Tonu Nei has a firm timeframe and agenda for change; starting this year by establishing true partnership with Māori and investing in alternative processes that would actually help us to reduce harm in our communities and help whānau to flourish.



"Legislative reform needs to be at the top of the Government's agenda if they want to reach their goal of reducing the Māori prison population and uplifting and supporting Māori whānau. Of particular priority are the Sentencing and Bail Acts of 2002 and the Criminal Procedure Act 2011.

"Hui participants made it clear that prisons have and continue to fail Māori, and that community based alternatives that help to heal harm and provide accountability need to take priority.

"JustSpeak supports the goals of Ināia Tonu Nei as a blueprint for transformational change in our justice system by 2040 that would benefit everyone in Aotearoa.

"We need Government and other decision makers to be courageous and act now so that generations to come will be protected and supported by a justice system that is effective, compassionate and grounded in Te Tiriti O Waitangi" said Ms Sawicki Mead.


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Just Speak NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation

Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.

The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.

Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>

Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 