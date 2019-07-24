RMA shakeup long overdue
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 4:51 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
A shakeup of the Resource Management System is a big step in
the right direction, BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope
says.
"This is a great chance to move towards improved
environmental, economic and social wellbeing outcomes."
Mr
Hope says Resource Reform New Zealand (Employers and
Manufacturers Association (EMA), Environmental Defence
Society (EDS), Property Council New Zealand, Infrastructure
New Zealand and BusinessNZ) is pleased to see the focus
finally on the Resource Management Act.
Mr Hope praised
Environment Minister David Parker for recognising the issues
and bringing independent oversight to the review.
The RMA
was the first legislation of its type in the world combining
environmental and planning matters, however, at almost
30-years-old, it is outdated, Mr Hope says.
"Substantial
changes in climate change and large-scale infrastructure
construction mean an overhaul is necessary."
Mr Hope sees
the review as a chance to look at the wider resource
management system in New Zealand.
"We hope a reform will
increase housing development affordability, reduce
complications and improve freshwater
quality."
