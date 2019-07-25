Amnesty International to observe Ihumātao protests



Independent human rights observers from Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand will be at Ihumātao tomorrow to monitor protests.

This is the first time we’ve sent human rights observers to a New Zealand event in a number of years.

National Director Meg de Ronde says the observers will be independent of any group attending, including police.

“Independent observers are used by Amnesty around the world to ensure people’s human rights are being upheld. Everyone has the right to peaceful assembly, to peaceful protests, and to freedom of expression. We will be documenting what we see to share with the wider public, law enforcement agencies and policymakers.”

“Amnesty is there to protect everyone’s rights; people must protest peacefully, and people’s right to protest should be protected by law enforcement.”

ENDS









© Scoop Media

