The people gather for justice for Ihumaatao

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: Save Our Unique Landscape

SOUL PRESS RELEASE – 25 June 2019

On Tuesday 23 July police stormed Ihumaatao and yesterday the whole community responded from tamariki to kuia. The children were at Ihumaatao making it clear, this is their future. A large group from Te Kura Maori o Nga Tapuwae, singing waiata, came in support of those kaitiaki holding the front line. Joining them were tamariki from Mangere Bridge School, many of whom whakapapa to this whenua. A video open letter from tamariki of the land to our Prime Minister will be posted on social media at around 8:00 am today.

Whatever the authorities, government, and some iwi spokespeople are saying, the people of Ihumaatao and their supporters across the country are rising up. The images show the lie that this is just a few people. There have been several hundred people at the land and even more joined them in solidarity at a demonstration in Wellington yesterday.

People are rising up in solidarity reflecting the spirit of justice. Spokesperson Pania Newton says – “Kaitiaki are standing steadfast. We are hugely grateful for the support we are getting, the fantastic march in Wellington Poneke, people are turning up, sending messages of support, sending kai!”


This is a place of national importance. SOUL Solidarity Poneke kuia Waireti Roestenburg reflected on the march yesterday “I came to support the pledge I made to Ihumaatao and in response to the police actions. I was expecting maybe 20 people but the numbers were large – people are drawn to support this. People from all different sectors of the community – young and old including a three-week-old, not yet named, baby."



The Green Party have issued a press statement in support of the land protectors and have called for the Government to show: “Solidarity with the Ihumaatao occupation. Government needs to immediately step in, stand the police down, and negotiate with all mana whenua for a return of the land, which was confiscated in 1863.”

Counsellor Efeso Collins the Auckland Council member for South Auckland, came to Ihumaatao to show his support for the SOUL campaign. He has raised the possibility of a land swap for Ihumaatao, saying "I am trying to suggest more ways forward."

The Prime Minister has claimed there is nothing the Government can do. However there are many options open to them. As the Minister responsible for heritage she can place a heritage order on the site.

The whanau and mana whenua of Ihumaatao will be holding press conference updates as they stand together protect the whenua. Ngati Tahinga Wilson is the Makaurau Marae and whanau mandated representative.

More information will be made available via social media over the next couple of days.

www.facebook.com/protectihumatao

ends

