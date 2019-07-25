Ngāpuhi Hapū Assembly maintain coordinated approach



Whangaroa Papa Hapū is set to host the next Ngāpuhi Hapū Assembly at Otangaroa Marae 3 - 4 August 2019. Building on the success of the January Kohewhata Assembly and the recent April Whangārei Assembly. Otangaroa Marae will host an overnight wānanga.

“The Hapū of Ngāpuhi never ceded sovereignty to the Crown and Ngāpuhi will never cede sovereignty” was a powerful Unity of Purpose affirmed at the Whangārei Hapū Assembly. “This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to pursuing the findings of the Stage One Report of The Waitangi Tribunal” says Hinerangi Himiona, Ngā Hapū o Te Ahuahu.

The Hapū of Whangaroa were united in voting kāhore in the Tūhono process in late 2018. “The Whangaroa Papa Hapū remain committed to the protection of hapū rangatiratanga, naturally our people are cautious. This wānanga is an opportunity for the Hapū of Ngāpuhi to discuss these very important issues and how to move forward together” Anaru Kira, Chair of Whangaroa Papa Hapū.

Minister of Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations recently visited Ngāpuhi to hear updates from the Hapū of Ngāpuhi. “Ngāpuhi is represented by hapū and mandated by hapū. We represent ourselves on our terms through our hapū. It’s about mana motuhake, and that has been undermined by the government. So the question remains, how will the government honour the mana motuhake o Ngā Hapū o Ngāpuhi?” says Ted Wihongi of Te Uri o Hua.

Anaru Kira adds “We are optimistic in moving forward, the wānanga provides a platform to delve deep into the existing barriers which put our Unity of Purpose at risk. We welcome all Hapū of Ngāpuhi to join us at Otangaroa Marae in August”.

The Ngāpuhi Hapū Wānanga starts 4pm, Saturday 3rd August at Otangaroa Marae.









