Ihumātao: An opportunity for leadership

Ihumātao: An opportunity for leadership from our Treaty partner

After coming out of his iwi’s 3rd Reading last night, as the lead negotiator, President of the Māori Party Che Wilson states: “I have first-hand experience in the flaws of the governments Treaty Settlement processes.”

“Ihumatao is an example of mana whenua trying over decades to resolve the raupatu afflicted upon them. The future generations have unprecedented challenges including climate change, extreme poverty, and homelessness.”

“They are going to hold all leaders to account whether we like it or not. We should be open to their challenges and in fact encourage it” says Wilson. “This issue has been around for a very long time and recently, even the Māori Affairs Select Committee said that the Crown should ‘take careful note’ of this issue.”

“Whether it’s Ihumatao, Oranga Tamariki, Whānau Ora or Māori Water Rights, the Prime is conveniently absent. She avoids Māori issues and as the leader of the other half of the Treaty Partnership, she needs to front up and show ‘kindness’ toward the Ihumatao issue and all its complexity. This is a complex issue and complexity requires leadership. Wilson notes that “as the head of Aotearoa, it’s time for the Prime Minster to step up and take action and prove that she doesn’t shy away from Māori issues.”

ENDS.







© Scoop Media

