No climate emergency at Whangarei Art Museum

26 JULY 2019



“If Whangarei District Council is serious about its ‘climate emergency’, it will need to cut down on air travel – and it should start by reining in the ratepayer-funded Art Museum,” says New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke.

“This is the museum that last year flew 11 people to Vienna, partially via business class, on a ‘fact-finding’ trip to look at Hundertwasser architecture. It was by all accounts the dream junket.”

“In our view, climate change declarations are pointless distractions from basic local services like roads and rubbish. But now that the declaration has been made, ratepayers should at least expect a reduction in spending on unnecessary air travel, especially overseas junkets. If the Council doesn’t crack down on its own emmissions-spewing travel, it risks the appearance of hypocrisy.”

According to information obtained under the Local Government Official Information Act, Whangarei District Council spent $161,767 on air travel in 2017/18. $74,401 of this was incurred by the Art Museum – largely the result of last year’s trip to Vienna.

