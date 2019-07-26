Ministry response to Kindergarten Teachers Ballot Result
Please attribute to Ellen MacGregor-Reid, Deputy Secretary Early Learning and Student Achievement
The Ministry welcomes the vote taken by kindergarten teachers in favour of settling their collective agreement.
Notes to editors
-Kindergarten teachers are employed by Kindergarten Associations, who manage Kindergartens across New Zealand
-Kindergarten Teachers’ Collective Agreement - Terms of Settlement http://www.education.govt.nz/assets/Documents/School/Collective-Employment-Agreements/Kindergarten-Teachers-Collective-Agreement/KTCA-ToS-12-July-2019-FINAL.pdf
