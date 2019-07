Kindergarten Teachers yes vote welcomed

The yes vote for the kindergarten teachers’ pay rise is a good result, says NZ Kindergartens Chief Executive Jill Bond.

The organisation represents more than 440 kindergartens. Its teachers have voted to accept an 18.5 per cent pay increase.

“Retaining pay parity with the compulsory sector demonstrates the value of kindergarten teachers and the role that they play in the early years of learning and development.”



