Educational material delivered to MPs to celebrate Fourth Labour Government

26 JULY 2019



Attributable to New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke:

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the swearing in of the Fourth Labour Government, which demonstrated how rational economic policy could set New Zealand up for decades of prosperity.

In recognition of this occasion, the Taxpayers’ Union is delivering a copy of Henry Hazlitt’s 1946 classic Economics in One Lesson to each MP. Milton Friedman said of this book that “Henry Hazlitt’s explanation of how a price system works is a true classic: timeless, correct, painlessly instructive.”

We look forward to Ministers, MPs, and advisors reflecting on the lessons contained in this book as they consider legislation put before Cabinet and the House. The book can serve as a timely reminder of the unintended economic consequences of well-intentioned policies.

This initiative has been made possible by the kind contributions of our members and supporters who sponsored the books. With further support, we hope to offer educational resources to local councils, and eventually schools.

