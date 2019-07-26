Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Thousands of submissions received on the ‘Zero Carbon Bill’

Friday, 26 July 2019, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Environment Committee


The Environment Committee received over 10,000 submissions on the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill. Out of the thousands that submitted, there were 1,500 requests from the public to appear before the committee in person.

If you have submitted on this bill and have asked to speak to the committee, the committee’s secretariat will be in touch to arrange for you to be heard. Submissions for the bill are in the process of being uploaded to the Parliament website.

Hearings for the bill kicked off yesterday with Dairy NZ, Forest and Bird, Horticulture New Zealand, and GNS Science.

The next hearing for the bill will be on Thursday 1 August. The committee will be hearing from:

• Local Government New Zealand
• Business NZ
• Insurance Council of New Zealand
• Generation Zero
• NZ Steel
• Fonterra
• Climate Leaders Coalition


Another hearing will take place on Thursday 8 August. The committee will be hearing from:

• Transpower
• Beef and Lamb NZ
• Federated Farmers
• Fertiliser Association of New Zealand
• Ballance Agri-Nutrients Limited
• Environmental Defence Society
• Greenpeace

For more details about Environment Committee meetings and the bill:
Check the schedule of select committee meetings
Check the submitters list to see who will be appearing before the committee
Read the full contents of the bill
Watch the hearings live on the Environment Committee Facebook page



