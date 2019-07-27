Plans for a New Political Party Called 'Our Party'
A local activist is currently developing plans to form a genuine, grass roots, anti-establishment peoples party in New Zealand. The main objective of this party, which will be called 'Our Party', will be to challenge the tired old parties who've been running the show in NZ for big business & foreign interests for far to long. This party will be primarily be for 'us', the long suffering people of NZ who want to see, the overthrow of the established ruling elite & meaningful, wide ranging change in NZ.
Johnny Overton