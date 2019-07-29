Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Feds must stop "kicking farmers"

Monday, 29 July 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Feds must stop "kicking farmers" over systemic agricultural failures

Monday, 29 July: Following an expose of grisly scenes of mudbound cows in Southland due to winter cropping, Greenpeace is expressing frustration at agricultural industry leaders’ failing to take responsibility.

"Federated Farmers head Katie Milne is once again blaming farmers for what is actually a systemic failure in New Zealand’s agriculture - namely the cramming of the land with too many cows," said Greenpeace NZ senior campaigner Steve Abel.

"These miserable images of cows forced to live in mud are a consequence of a greedy and underregulated dairy industry that has overstocked the land. Dairy industry bosses and a laissez faire attitude from consecutive governments and regional councils is squarely to blame."

"Whenever people raise these systemic issues, the dairy industry bosses call it an attack on farmers; putting the heat back on farmers instead of taking responsibility for the broken system their industry has made. Farmers are often the meat in the sandwich and Fed Farmers and Dairy NZs scapegoating of individual farmers is unethical and changes nothing."

The issue was highlighted again today by images of mudbound cows in Southland and Otago released by environmentalist Angus Robson outside the offices of the Ministry for the Environment in Wellington this morning.

"Cows in mud is a consequence of intensive grazing, feedlotting and winter cropping. It is miserable for the animals who are often heavily pregnant. They have to live, sleep and give birth, through the coldest months of winter, often up to their knees in mud and their own excrement."



"Winter cropping pollutes our freshwater. It concentrates all the urine and effluent from the cows in one muddy paddock so that the animal's nitrate-rich waste flushes into estuaries, creeks, rivers and groundwater aquifers.

Greenpeace says the real solution is a systemic change in farming and a switch to regenerative agriculture.

"Fewer cows would be better for animal welfare, freshwater health, and the climate. By substantially reducing stock numbers, getting rid of synthetic nitrogen and big irrigation, and most winter cropping, we can see an end to cows in mud. New Zealand needs to shift to regenerative agriculture to have a farming industry fit for the 21st century," concluded Abel.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 