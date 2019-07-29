Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Formal warning to Customhouse Safe Deposits Limited

Monday, 29 July 2019, 11:56 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

MEDIA RELEASE

29 July 2019

NZ’s largest supplier of safe deposit boxes warned under anti-money laundering laws


The Department of Internal Affairs has issued a formal warning to Customhouse Safe Deposits Limited (CSDL) under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 (AML/CFT Act).

Trading as Commonwealth Vault, CSDL is the largest safe deposit provider in New Zealand and trades in gold and silver bullion.

The formal warning was issued on 24 June 2019 for:

• failing to meet AML/CFT Act requirements including failing to conduct customer due diligence and failing to adequately monitor accounts and transactions

• failing to keep records

• failing to establish, implement or maintain an AML/CFT programme.

It is not alleged that CSDL was involved in money laundering or the financing of terrorism.

“This is a case of repeated non-compliance, with little regard for money laundering risks,” says Mike Stone, Director of the Department’s AML Group.

“In 2014, following a desk-based review, we found CSDL was non-compliant with its AML/CFT requirements. We worked with them to achieve an acceptable standard of compliance and they agreed that they would maintain it.

“Since then, CSDL has not only failed to maintain an on-going level of compliance but also allowed it to deteriorate, which is unacceptable.

“Due to the diverse nature of products and services offered by CSDL, it’s vital that they assess their risks and put a robust AML/CFT programme in place. This is usually driven by a competent compliance officer however, the compliance officer at CSDL did not have the depth of understanding of AML/CFT requirements and did not ensure on-going compliance.”



The Department required CSDL to take immediate action to rectify all areas where it was non-compliant with its AML/CFT obligations and will continue to monitor CSDL and consider further enforcement action if it engages in conduct that does not comply with the AML/CFT Act.

Since the AML/CFT Act came into force on 30 June 2013, the Department has issued 30 formal warnings, either for failure to meet particular risk assessments or AML/CFT programme obligations or for failing to submit an annual AML/CFT report.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 