Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The democratic cost of inequality

Monday, 29 July 2019, 1:47 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland


How concerned should we be with inequality in society? A great deal according to economist Robert H. Wade, Professor of Global Political Economy at the London School of Economics.

“The data on global income and wealth inequality clearly shows that economic growth has accrued mostly to the richest one percent since 2000, especially since 2008, leaving the majority of the population on stagnant or declining real incomes for the past two decades.”

“As inequality grows, democracy is undermined as our political system becomes increasingly dominated and controlled by wealth and corporate power,” says Dr Wade.

As the world’s wealth becomes increasingly concentrated in fewer hands, we will see higher levels of economic resentment in Western populations as well as increasing xenophobia.

“We are seeing a clear link between the rise of global inequality and the rise of ‘populist’ leaders who appeal to nationalism, like Donald Trump and Boris Johnson,” he says.

This is part of an emerging global syndrome of popular support for ‘strongman’ rule, that the Economist has labelled the ‘anti-liberal revolution’.

Dr Wade is visiting the University of Auckland’s Business School to deliver a lecture entitled “Why the ‘Trump era’ could last for 30 years” and says that it is vital we target inequality as well as poverty if we want to uphold democracy.

“There is a strong correlation between the degree of wealth going to the top few and political polarisation in politics,” he says.



This underlies what is happening in the US and in Britain currently, where there are corresponding high levels of inequality and non-cooperation between parties.
Dr Wade believes that unless we tackle wealth inequality the world could descend into an anti-liberal environment lasting decades.

We worry about poverty, he says, but we should be as concerned about inequality. “Concentrated wealth could undermine our entire political system”.

“There needs to be a register of global wealth to bring more money into the tax system for redistribution. Governments should also be assessing all policies by their effect on inequality,” he says.

Business School public lecture
Monday 12 August
Professor Robert H. Wade: “Why the ‘Trump era’ could last for 30 years.”
6-8pm
University of Auckland
12 Grafton Road.
Register at https://nvite.com/universityofauckland/e76de

Notes: Professor Robert H. Wade was educated at Wellington College, University of Otago, Victoria University of Wellington, and the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex. He has worked at the Institute of Development Studies, the World Bank, Woodrow Wilson School (Princeton University), MIT Sloan School and Brown University.

Professor Wade has conducted fieldwork in Pitcairn Island, Italy, India, Korea, Taiwan, Iceland, and inside the World Bank and IMF – always with the great Adam Smith question about “the wealth of nations” in mind. He is the author of several books, including Governing the Market: Economic Theory and the Role of Government in East Asia's Industrialization (1990, 2004), for which he won the American Political Science Association's Best Book in Political Economy Award in 1992.

Professor Wade was awarded the Leontief Prize for Advancing the Frontiers of Economic Thought in 2008.
Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 