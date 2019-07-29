Unlicensed immigration adviser charged with 13 offences



29 July 2019

An Auckland based business man has been charged with 13 offences by the Immigration Advisers Authority (IAA) for knowingly providing immigration advice without being licensed or exempt. The alleged offending included advising clients to mislead New Zealand authorities.

The defendant appeared in the North Shore District Court today facing charges under the Immigration Advisers Licensing Act 2007.

Registrar of Immigration Advisers Andrew Galloway said, “This is an important reminder for people looking to immigrate to New Zealand to always use a licensed immigration adviser. Licensed immigration advisers are required to be competent in their practice in immigration advice and are required to a follow a professional code of conduct relating to the advice they supply.

“This prosecution signals our strong focus on protecting migrants from receiving substandard or misleading advice from unqualified persons.”

Immigration advisers must be licensed by the IAA – a New Zealand government body set up to protect individuals and families looking for immigration advice – or be an exempt person, such as a New Zealand lawyer.

“The IAA will continue to raise awareness that unlawful immigration advice can cause significant stress and problems for visa applicants, not to mention putting them out of pocket or putting their dreams of moving to New Zealand in serious jeopardy,” said Mr Galloway.

The IAA’s online register of licensed advisers is available for those who want to search for a licensed immigration adviser. More information on the IAA can be found atwww.iaa.govt.nz.

The defendant is expected to appear in court again on 26 August 2019.

