Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unlicensed immigration adviser charged with 13 offences

Monday, 29 July 2019, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Immigration Advisers Authority


29 July 2019

An Auckland based business man has been charged with 13 offences by the Immigration Advisers Authority (IAA) for knowingly providing immigration advice without being licensed or exempt. The alleged offending included advising clients to mislead New Zealand authorities.

The defendant appeared in the North Shore District Court today facing charges under the Immigration Advisers Licensing Act 2007.

Registrar of Immigration Advisers Andrew Galloway said, “This is an important reminder for people looking to immigrate to New Zealand to always use a licensed immigration adviser. Licensed immigration advisers are required to be competent in their practice in immigration advice and are required to a follow a professional code of conduct relating to the advice they supply.

“This prosecution signals our strong focus on protecting migrants from receiving substandard or misleading advice from unqualified persons.”

Immigration advisers must be licensed by the IAA – a New Zealand government body set up to protect individuals and families looking for immigration advice – or be an exempt person, such as a New Zealand lawyer.

“The IAA will continue to raise awareness that unlawful immigration advice can cause significant stress and problems for visa applicants, not to mention putting them out of pocket or putting their dreams of moving to New Zealand in serious jeopardy,” said Mr Galloway.

“If people need help with their immigration matters, they should only use a licensed immigration adviser or exempt person.”



The IAA’s online register of licensed advisers is available for those who want to search for a licensed immigration adviser. More information on the IAA can be found atwww.iaa.govt.nz.

The defendant is expected to appear in court again on 26 August 2019.

[ends]


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Immigration Advisers Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Anchor Projects And Residential Red Zone: Draft Council/Govt Settlement For Christchurch

For the past few months, senior Council and Crown officials have been negotiating a Global Settlement to resolve all the outstanding issues from the 2013 Cost Sharing Agreement the two parties signed. More>>

ALSO:

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 