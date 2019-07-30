Bottle drive to raise awareness on plastic pollution

Anglican Chaplaincy at Victoria University co-hosts bottle drive to raise awareness on increasing plastic pollution.



30 July 2019



Ramsey House Anglican Chaplaincy collaborates with Plastic Diet club and Kiwi Bottle Drive to provide Victoria University students and faculty an opportunity to engage in a simulated bottle deposit system, whereby refunds are given for beverage containers.



While merely a one-off drive, the campaign exists to call on the government to re-establish a circular economy, incentivising consumers to keep the environment clean, and producers to reuse existing quality containers.



From 11:30am-2:00pm Thursday the collective will be stationed in The Hub at Victoria University’s Kelburn campus, offering 20c ‘refunds’ to all who drop off empty beverage containers.



“In New Zealand we are seeing a steady increase of waste ending up in landfill and littered around the city,” says Ramsey House spokesperson Jessie Black. “The lack of strong recycling infrastructure is actually a big problem.”



“Several countries overseas have successfully trialled a container deposit system, reformed their waste management systems and significantly increased their recycling rates. We can see that a container deposit scheme is a reliable solution.”



“As a Christian, I believe God created Earth as a shared home for all humans to enjoy and to live in harmony together. It’s difficult to do this well when we allow waste to be dumped in other peoples’ backyards and in common spaces.”



“We would love to see university students backing this campaign and bringing their energy to challenge the government on this vast issue.”



Ramsey House Anglican Chaplaincy is part of the Anglican Diocese of Wellington and exists to serve and care for the people of Victoria University.



