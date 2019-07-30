Ihumātao: Visit of Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki of Takitumu Vaka

MEDIA RELEASE

Ihumatao whenua is to receive Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki of Takitumu Vaka, Cook Islands on Tuesday July 30 2019 at 11:30am.

Pa Ariki has strong established relationships with Aotearoa and this informal visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen those links. She recently returned from Raiatea and Tahiti as a special guest of the Heiva Festival .

"It is not my place to interfere with the matters of our Iwi Tangata Whenua, but I would like to offer my support to any gathering that has fostered unity”

The Cook Islands is also starting to encounter challenges with our traditional land tenure and a personal visit will be most helpful.

“Im honoured and excited to accept the invite and look forward to spending the day with everyone. "



Approved by Mabel Wharekawa-Burt.

