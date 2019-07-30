Ihumātao: Visit of Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki of Takitumu Vaka
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki
MEDIA RELEASE
Ihumatao whenua is to receive Queen Pa
Upokotini Ariki of Takitumu Vaka, Cook Islands on Tuesday
July 30 2019 at 11:30am.
Pa Ariki has strong established
relationships with Aotearoa and this informal visit will
provide an opportunity to further strengthen those links.
She recently returned from Raiatea and Tahiti as a special
guest of the Heiva Festival .
"It is not my place to
interfere with the matters of our Iwi Tangata Whenua, but I
would like to offer my support to any gathering that has
fostered unity”
The Cook Islands is also starting to
encounter challenges with our traditional land tenure and a
personal visit will be most helpful.
“Im honoured and
excited to accept the invite and look forward to spending
the day with everyone. "
Approved by Mabel
Wharekawa-Burt.
END
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Claims Of Bullying, Harassment, Illegality: 'Hands off our Tamariki' Hīkoi In Wellington
Despite facing 18 inquiries over the last 30 years, hundreds of families say investigations into the department of Oranga Tamariki, formerly known as CYFS, do not go far enough.
They are calling on the government to conduct a wider investigation into what they say is a toxic culture within the department.
Many of them will be part of a nationwide hīkoi or march calling for change at Oranga Tamariki which will take place today - as the group 'Hands off our Tamariki' delivers an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson demanding that the state "stop stealing Māori children". More>>