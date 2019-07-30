Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

OIO approves 67 applications to buy homes in last quarter

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Land Information NZ

30 July 2019

The Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approved during the three months from April to June 67 applications from overseas people entitled to buy homes to live in.

This is in line with Stats NZ data released on 26 July that shows home transfers to people who do not hold New Zealand citizenship or a resident visa fell to 0.5 percent in the three months to 30 June 2019, down from 2.8 percent in the June 2018 quarter.

Since 22 October 2018, most overseas people have not been entitled to buy a home to live in. This includes people with temporary visas, such as student, work and tourist visas.

However, overseas people with New Zealand residency can apply for consent to buy a home.

Land Information New Zealand Group Manager, Overseas Investment Office, Vanessa Horne said the decline in overseas people buying homes shows the impact of the new rules introduced last October.

“There will always be some overseas people who are entitled to buy homes. If they have a residency visa, they need to apply to the OIO for consent. People from Australia or Singapore can buy homes to live in without consent because of New Zealand’s free trade agreements with these countries.”

A third of applications to the OIO for consent to buy homes were from people from the United Kingdom. The country with the second-highest number of applications was China (30 percent of applications), followed by the United States (10 percent) and South Africa (9 percent).

Auckland was the top region for consents.



Since October the OIO has been processing home to live in applications in two days on average.

Ms Horne said she was confident that most overseas people are respecting the new rules.

“We started out with a strong educational focus after the new rules came into effect. We’re now working with a few buyers and conveyancers who failed to report their house purchases and we are looking at the appropriate action. The OIO can impose a range of penalties, from fines to requiring people to sell their properties.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament this afternoon demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau.

Speakers at the protest told the crowd Māori should be the ones caring for their children, and the state must leave their mokopuna alone. More>>

 

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

ALSO:

Immigration Whistleblowing: No New Visa For Chinese Workers

Unite Union is appealing to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to allow six Chinese construction workers to be allowed to stay in New Zealand so they can testify in an Employment Relations Authority hearing scheduled for October and November this year. More>>

ALSO:

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Deputy PM's Press Conference: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. More>>

ALSO:

Anchor Projects And Residential Red Zone: Draft Council/Govt Settlement For Christchurch

For the past few months, senior Council and Crown officials have been negotiating a Global Settlement to resolve all the outstanding issues from the 2013 Cost Sharing Agreement the two parties signed. More>>

ALSO:

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 