IrrigationNZ thanks Nathan Guy for his work in Parliament, congratulates Todd Muller



IrrigationNZ wishes to thank Hon Nathan Guy for his contribution to the primary sector as he announces his retirement from 15 years in Parliament with a departure from politics next year.



Following news of Nathan’s decision, the National Party today announced that Todd Muller, Member of Parliament for the Bay of Plenty, will be picking up the Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety portfolios from Hon Nathan Guy. IrrigationNZ would like to congratulate Todd on this new role. IrrigationNZ also notes that Hon Scott Simpson, Member of Parliament for Coromandel, who leads the Environment portfolio for National, will take on Climate Change from Todd, which IrrigationNZ recognises as a sensible and good fit.

“IrrigationNZ looks forward to continuing to work across all political parties to help develop pragmatic, fair and future-focused freshwater and irrigation policy to ensure all New Zealanders benefit from this precious resource,” says Elizabeth Soal, chief executive of IrrigationNZ.



