Taxpayers Union petition against intervention at Ihumātao

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is petitioning the Government not to intervene on the side of Ihumātao protestors, in order to prevent a tidal wave of new land disputes that will cost taxpayers dearly.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “Taxpayers need ‘full and final’ to remain full and final. The Prime Minister and Auckland Council should firmly inform the protestors that they will not be intervening to buy the land or otherwise cut a deal.”

“The disputes surrounding this development have already been addressed by the Maori Land Court and the Environment Court. If the Prime Minister overrules these authorities and cuts a deal with protestors, it will be open season as other groups realise they have a chance to relitigate old grievances.”

“The $2.2 billion in taxpayers money paid out in settlements so far will have been for naught, with untold more spending on the cards.”

The petition can be signed at www.taxpayers.org.nz/ihumatao.







