Racing Safety Development Fund open for applications

Minister for Racing Winston Peters has announced that 2019/20 applications for funding to improve racecourse safety are now open.

The Racing Safety Development Fund has two funding rounds per year. The first funding round of 2019/20 is open for applications as of 31 July 2019.

“While the Government is in the process of implementing reforms to revitalise the racing industry, health and safety will always be of the upmost importance” says Mr Peters.

All racing clubs and racing code bodies should consider the condition and standard of their facilities and equipment, and assess whether they are safe for animals, staff and customers.

“The Fund not only benefits clubs and racing bodies across the country, but helps to address the health and safety of the racing animals, riders, spectators, officials, and others involved in racing” says Mr Peters.

The Racing Safety Development Fund covers up to half the costs of a project with between $7,500 – $50,000 funding being available for each project.

Past projects have included improvements for safety running rails, irrigation and drainage, lighting upgrades and grandstand repair.

Applications must be submitted by 25 September 2019.

Further information is available from: www.communitymatters.govt.nz







