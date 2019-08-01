Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Stink bug warning to importers

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 10:16 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Biosecurity New Zealand has sent a stark message to shippers, agents and importers that imported cargo must meet new rules intended to keep brown marmorated stink bug out of New Zealand.

“The importing industry needs to be aware that high risk cargo that hasn’t been treated before arrival will not be allowed to come ashore in most instances,” says Biosecurity NZ spokesperson Paul Hallett.

“The aim is to keep out a highly invasive pest that could devastate New Zealand’s horticulture industry if it established here.”

Biosecurity NZ formally issued new import rules on 22 July. They require off-shore treatment of imported vehicles, machinery and parts from 33 identified risk countries, and all sea containers from Italy during the stink bug season.

In the past, only uncontainerised vehicle cargo from risk countries required treatment before arriving in New Zealand.

Biosecurity NZ is concerned that some importers and shippers may be unware of the new rules.

“We can give advice on approved off-shore treatment providers where necessary. Industry should also be aware that sensitive goods that would be damaged by fumigation or heat-treatment can be managed by on-arrival inspection in some cases.”

Mr Hallett says Biosecurity NZ will work closely with industry to address any operational concerns about the changes.

He is optimistic the rules will reduce clearance delays for cargo this season.

“There will be a lot less treatment required on shore, which should speed up the time it takes to get cargo released once it arrives in New Zealand.”



Similar to previous years, this season will see increased surveillance and inspection of arriving vessels and cargo from countries with established stink bug populations.

“Ultimately, if officers determine a ship is infested with stink bug, it could be prevented from discharging its cargo and directed to leave New Zealand.”

Last season, Biosecurity NZ turned away four contaminated vessels from New Zealand waters and intercepted 151 live stink bugs at the border.

The stink bug season runs from September to April.

Further information about the new rules is available from the Biosecurity NZ website (www.biosecurity.govt.nz/stink-bug-rules) orBMSB@mpi.govt.nz.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
