Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Watch your speed, survive the journey

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


New Zealand Police, the Australasian College of Surgeons, and Brake are urging people to think about the consequences of driving too fast for the conditions.

“If you crash at high speed, the level of injury sustained will be worse than a crash at low speed; effectively the speed you drive will dictate whether you or other victims in the crash walk away or are carried away,” says Acting Superintendent Bronwyn Marshall: National Manager for Road Policing (relieving).

“Our Police officers are often first at the scene of a crash.

They see first-hand the tragic injuries and harm that occurs when people crash after making a choice to speed.

“Less speed really does mean less harm.

Police will never apologise for stopping people who are taking unnecessary risks just to get somewhere a little faster.”

Mr Li Hsee, Chair of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeon’s New Zealand Trauma Committee, urges motorists to think about the consequences before stepping on the accelerator.

“Road traffic crashes are the number one cause of major trauma in New Zealand.

"Speeding is one of the main driver behaviours associated with fatalities and life-threatening injuries.

"Severity of injuries and probability of death are proportional to the speed of impact.

“As trauma surgeons, we care for patients who survive road crashes.

For many, it can result in a life of disability, pain, hardship and regret.

“We would challenge anyone who believes it’s okay to exceed the speed limit to spend some time on our watch.



I’m sure they would change their mind very quickly.

“These crashes have considerable health and economic losses to individuals, their families and the nation as a whole.”

Speed is a contributing factor in around one third of all fatal crashes.

Caroline Perry, director of Brake, the road safety charity says as an organisation that supports bereaved families, they see the devastating consequences of crashes that involve speeding or driving too fast for the conditions.

“But it's also important we understand that speed is an outcome factor in every crash; the speed you're doing will determine the likelihood of you surviving a crash or not.

“It's vital you keep below speed limits, and in winter, when weather conditions are often poor, that may mean slowing down even more and increasing the distance between you and the vehicle in front.

"Slow down and help keep yourself and others safe on the road."

Acting Superintendent Marshall says if people just followed the rules of the road and reduced their speed, everybody on the road would be a lot safer.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect.

Surprisingly, it has been the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque shootings that has been proceeding under a cloak of utmost secrecy. More>>

 

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

ALSO:

Immigration Whistleblowing: No New Visa For Chinese Workers

Unite Union is appealing to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to allow six Chinese construction workers to be allowed to stay in New Zealand so they can testify in an Employment Relations Authority hearing scheduled for October and November this year. More>>

ALSO:

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 