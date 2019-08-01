Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Key to RoVE success retaining confidence of employers

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 2:15 pm
Press Release: EMA

The EMA believes the key to the success of the Reform of Vocational Education will be ensuring employers retain confidence in the system during a period of significant change and disruption.

EMA general manager of advocacy and strategy, Alan McDonald, says a single New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST) must ensure it delivers the people businesses need with relevant skills to increase productivity and grow businesses.

"We are pleased to hear of the focus on workplace learning and apprenticeships, and look forward to contributing to discussions about how to make this work, particularly for small to medium-sized businesses.

"Funding being linked to the quality of vocational education rather than the current focus on the numbers of people taking courses is also positive."

However, Mr McDonald says Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) must not lose the positive things that Industry Training Organisations (ITOs) and Private Training Organisations (PTOs) have been doing, and be agile and able to offer modular courses in order to meet changing needs.

"It is also pleasing to hear that the Future of Work in New Zealand has been considered, with acknowledgement of the need for lifelong learning that will provide businesses with the people they need to succeed into the future," he says.

The EMA looks forward to continuing to work towards the shared goal of building a vocational education system for all New Zealanders, led by industry and employers.

"Employers of all sizes and in all sectors need to be able to commit to workplace training without it affecting their productivity - so they have access to a skilled workforce - and because all of our people should have access to meaningful employment," says Mr McDonald.

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 