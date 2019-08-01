Key to RoVE success retaining confidence of employers

The EMA believes the key to the success of the Reform of Vocational Education will be ensuring employers retain confidence in the system during a period of significant change and disruption.

EMA general manager of advocacy and strategy, Alan McDonald, says a single New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST) must ensure it delivers the people businesses need with relevant skills to increase productivity and grow businesses.

"We are pleased to hear of the focus on workplace learning and apprenticeships, and look forward to contributing to discussions about how to make this work, particularly for small to medium-sized businesses.

"Funding being linked to the quality of vocational education rather than the current focus on the numbers of people taking courses is also positive."

However, Mr McDonald says Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) must not lose the positive things that Industry Training Organisations (ITOs) and Private Training Organisations (PTOs) have been doing, and be agile and able to offer modular courses in order to meet changing needs.

"It is also pleasing to hear that the Future of Work in New Zealand has been considered, with acknowledgement of the need for lifelong learning that will provide businesses with the people they need to succeed into the future," he says.

The EMA looks forward to continuing to work towards the shared goal of building a vocational education system for all New Zealanders, led by industry and employers.

"Employers of all sizes and in all sectors need to be able to commit to workplace training without it affecting their productivity - so they have access to a skilled workforce - and because all of our people should have access to meaningful employment," says Mr McDonald.

ENDS











© Scoop Media

