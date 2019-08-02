Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Falling consumer confidence shows need for tax cuts

Friday, 2 August 2019, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


2 AUGUST 2019


Responding to the latest ANZ consumer confidence survey, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke says:

“It’s telling that Wellington is a lonely bright spot for consumer confidence. The only ones doing well appear to be the bureaucrats and lobbyists on Lambton Quay, at the expense of productive job-creating New Zealanders who struggle under higher fuel taxes and tax brackets that don’t keep pace with living costs.”

“Improving consumer confidence isn’t complicated. Let people keep more of their hard-earned money to spend or save as they see fit. A good start would be cuts to income tax, along with the indexation of tax brackets to the consumer price index.”

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

