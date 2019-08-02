Falling consumer confidence shows need for tax cuts

2 AUGUST 2019
Responding to the latest ANZ consumer confidence survey, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke says:
“It’s telling that Wellington is a lonely bright spot for consumer confidence. The only ones doing well appear to be the bureaucrats and lobbyists on Lambton Quay, at the expense of productive job-creating New Zealanders who struggle under higher fuel taxes and tax brackets that don’t keep pace with living costs.”
“Improving consumer confidence isn’t complicated. Let people keep more of their hard-earned money to spend or save as they see fit. A good start would be cuts to income tax, along with the indexation of tax brackets to the consumer price index.”
ENDS