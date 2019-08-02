Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tikanga in action as King prepares to visit Ihumātao

Friday, 2 August 2019, 4:51 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

President of the Māori Party, Che Wilson said “it is great to see Kīngi Tūheitia going to Ihumātao tomorrow”. It is not normal for any monarch around the world to attend protests and this is a big signal of the importance of this issue to mana whenua and to Aotearoa. “With the King attending, it increases the mana of the response by thousands over the last two weeks” says Wilson. The King attending aligns with the recommendation by the Māori Party to establish an independent Tikanga Commissioner and Office and Wilson notes “it also shows the beauty in our tikanga to resolve issues with aroha and mana”.

The Crown tend to always push issues like Ihumātao into the Treaty settlement corner so that they don’t need to deal with matter. “I have already stated this is a chance for the government to work through the Auckland City Council, so it doesn’t impact on treaty settlement and I know that the Crown has opted for similar options in the past.”

What Ihumātao has done has reminded Aotearoa that we must protect our heritage and now that wāhi tūpuna is a recent addition to our heritage categorisation, the dispute over whether the land is wāhi tapu can be mitigated. “This is our generations Lake Manapouri… and the government needs to stop dodging issues that are led by Māori and conveniently putting them in the treaty settlement space and then say their hands are tied.”

There are always options to mitigate issues and the Crown chooses to treat its Tiriti partner like an ama (outrigger) and therefore smaller rather than the partnership that is evident in a waka hourua (double-haul canoe) where both hauls are equal. The heritage pathway is a valid option as well as working with mana whenua to achieve their papa kāinga aspirations.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 