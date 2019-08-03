Ihumātao Protectors are calling for a National Day of Action

Ihumātao Protectors are calling for a NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION Tuesday 6 August.

Actions can be as simple as standing on the road with a banner outside Fletchers and subsidiary companies like PlaceMakers, Mico and Forman Building Systems

Or a teach-in with kai at your local park. They could also be larger events, like rallies and hīkoi in your local communities.

The day of action is to build on the solidarity shown in the last week when protectors moved onto the whenua to preserve 'ahi kaa' and support mana whenua on the land. The call is now going nationwide and beyond Aotearoa, through a coordinated day of action.

Actions can be fun and educational, given that Ihumātao is a taonga of significance to anyone who is concerned for our heritage.

The roll call of supporters has been overwhelming including these and other groups:

Pā Ariki of Cook Islands, the Muslim community, Kura Kaupapa Māori from all rohe, the Greens, Mauna Kea, Asians Communities, Pacific peoples, kaiwaiata, kapa haka rōpū, rangatahi, kaumātua. Churches who led karakia on Sunday, and reps from iwi all over the country.

Solidarity actions held on Tuesday 6 August by whānau are one way of showing support for the kaupapa, just as they have been in recent months.

Please post your events and actions online as social media is one way that the movement has been growing. Share your action with hashtag: #protectIhumatao.

The protectors are seeing how five years of groundwork is reaping success - with so many groups now coming on board, visiting the whenua and holding their own events.







We are also inviting people to join us on Sunday to karakia for the whenua at Ihumātao - this is for people of any religious denomination who have a commitment to social justice. Nau mai haere mai.

Fletchers subsidiary companies can be found here:

https://fletcherbuilding.com/our-business/building-products/

https://fletcherbuilding.com/our-business/distribution/

Mauri ora

Rāhera Herewini-Mulligan

Media Liaison #protectihumātao

