Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Maori Council calls on National Leader to apologize

Sunday, 4 August 2019, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

NZ Maori Council calls on National Leader to apologize; Reminds National it failed Maori

The New Zealand Maori Council has called on National Party Leader, Simon Bridges, to apologize to the Tokelauan people, who are also citizens of New Zealand, for his comments alluding to their irrelevance. Matthew Tukaki, Council Executive Director has also said Bridges needs to do a bit of soul searching when it comes to his previous Governments treatment of Maori.

“What this man said about a whole section of New Zealand citizens is an absolute disgrace but also highlights his performance on all issues related to Iwi Maori. Let me be really clear here; Bridges was a member of a nine year old Government whereby our people resembled more of a third world population. It was under his Governments watch that gave rise record numbers of Maori committing suicide. It was under his Governments watch that homeless numbers rose, the health system began to falter under the weight of financial mismanagement, that PHARMAC became a laughing joke, that more of our children than ever were taken by the State.” Tukaki said

“What Bridges continues to do is actually have no real strategy of engagement with Iwi Maori and sure as hell doesn’t engage with us. When was the last hui he came to and listened to Maori concerns? When was the last time he sat down and talked with Maori about both the challenges and opportunities we face? I’d also remind the leader of the National Party that going into 2020 there appears to be no Maori strategy at all.” Tukaki said



“At Waitangi the Prime Minister told Maori to hold her Government to account when it came to Maori affairs and that is exactly what this Maori Council has been doing. Let’s face it a lot of our people are not exactly happy with the state of Maori Affairs under this Governments watch – but what we must do and should do is not only hold the current Government to account we must hold the previous one to account for the fact they presided over a race to the peak when it came to social detriments impacting our people.” Tukaki said

“All of the political parties need to understand that their tired old business models of dealing in the world of Maori affairs has not worked for more than 150 years because actually not much has changed. It’s time we entered into a new era of Maori Crown relations so we can actually move forward.” Tukaki said

“And it starts with an apology from Bridges and the need to stop the rhetoric and blow ass behavior and get on with resolving the issues that confront us.” Tukaki said

“Across the parties, and moving forward, we need to strengthen Maori Crown relations and our focus must me around hope, aspiration and opportunity for our people – in fact that should be the case for all New Zealanders.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 