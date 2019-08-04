King Tūheitia visits Ihumātao

Māori Party

03 August 2019

King Tūheitia visits Ihumātao

As the rain fell and rainbows were showing everywhere, this morning, Kingi Tūheitia was flanked by both young and old in their hundreds as he was welcomed by his people and close relatives of Ihumātao. The King’s flag was raised and then the sun came out on cue as the incantations were referring to its bright shining rays. “It was as if the tūpuna had planned this day” said Che Wilson, President of the Māori Party.

Speeches were exchanged reciting the Kings direct whakapapa to Ihumātao, the pain and trauma inflicted upon Tainui by the Crown and how invigorated the home people felt to be able to host the King. Wilson stated, “you couldn’t help but cry as you heard the shared history, blow by blow, as you reflected on the Crowns deliberate attempts to eliminate the people of Ihumātao and all of Tainui as staunch supporters of the Kīngitanga.”

The tents were then transformed in to a wharekai to feed the hundreds. “Last week I learnt how staunch the people of Ihumātao are to Kīngitanga and I saw this in action today as they meticulously set their tables to host the king as if they knew how to set the top table at the Koroneihana” remarked Wilson.

This wasn’t any visit, it was the visit for the people of Ihumātao and the Kings speakers outlined that it’s the Kings expectation all sides will meet to find resolution. “The Kings flag will fly at Ihumātao until resolution has been sought and it was evident that an intergenerational resolution must be found. However, the government must front up and pay to seek resolution as the Crown created this mess.” says Wilson.

