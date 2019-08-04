Community Organisations welcome Green Party support

The Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Housing Foundation and Community Housing Aotearoa are today welcoming the Green Party’s support for a government-backed rent to own programme, a pathway to home ownership already operated by Community Organisations and advocated for by the affordable home ownership initiative KiwiBuy.

“Habitat for Humanity has been helping renting families in New Zealand on to a pathway to home ownership using a similar programme they call Progressive Home Ownership for 25 years” said Salvation Army Maj. Campbell Roberts. “The home ownership pathways offered by KiwiBuy are proven and tested, but they need government support to meet the enormous housing need in Aotearoa.”

“It’s great to see the Green Party come out in support of the pathways to home ownership KiwiBuy has been calling for” said Roberts. “We hope the government adopts rent to buy as part of the upcoming reset.”

“Habitat’s programme has helped hundreds of families on moderate incomes on a pathway to home ownership” said Habitat for Humanity National Campaigns Manager Ben Ross. “It’s transformational for these families, reducing or resolving their need for ongoing state support.”

“Home ownership is an inoculation against intergenerational poverty” said Ross. For people locked out of home ownership, rent to buy programmes like Habitat’s are an effective pathway.”

“The KiwiBuy home ownership pathways are sensible, cost-effective programmes” said Roberts. “We think these are ideas worth of government support, and we’re starting to see all parties take a look at them.”







“Good on the Greens for being the first to publicly support these ideas” said Roberts

The KiwiBuy petition can be found at www.kiwibuy.kiwi or on the parliament website at www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_88024/petition-of-campbell-roberts-for-the-salvation-army-habitat





