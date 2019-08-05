Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Too little, too late? Advocates underwhelmed by cancer plan

Monday, 5 August 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Patient Voice Aotearoa


Just two days after the Parliamentary Health Select Committee quietly rejected Metavivors’ calls for Kadcyla and Palbociclib (Ibrance) to be funded for breast cancer sufferers and for an inquiry into Pharmac; Labour has today unveiled the first part of its ‘Interim Cancer Action Plan’.

“We welcome National and Labour's recent acknowledgement that cancer care in New Zealand is in crisis and that a Cancer Action Plan must urgently be implemented,” says Patient Voice Aotearoa Chair – and Metavivor petitioner – Malcolm Mulholland. “However it feels like Labour is still failing to address the elephant in the room – that New Zealand sits at the bottom of the OECD for access to medicines that could save or prolong hundreds of lives a year.”

Jacinda Ardern today called Labour’s cancer plan announcement “a first step in reducing regional variations in cancer treatment.” Patient Voice Aotearoa supports Labour’s investment in radiation treatment for cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland in a bid to remedy one part of the inequities in New Zealand cancer care. But there is no immediate hope in sight for patients campaigning for access to the 30 cancer medicines currently languishing on Pharmac’s waiting list.

Lung Foundation New Zealand Chief Executive and PVA Trustee Philip Hope said “I am encouraged by the announcement, acknowledging we are patiently waiting to see what additional resourcing needs have been provided for in the cancer plan.

“New Zealand desperately needs investment in almost every stage of the continuum of cancer care, including more medicines, with leadership by an independent cancer agency. So far as today’s announcement, given the disparities that exist in Gisborne and the East Coast, I would have liked to see Tairawhiti included in the districts to receive a number of Linear Accelerators to provide radiation treatment and improve access to this form of cancer care” said Philip.



However today’s announcement and the Health Select Committee’s refusal to urge the Minister of Health and Pharmac to fund life extending medicines and to recommend an inquiry into Pharmac have left “many people with cancer – and other illnesses – believing that this Government does not value the right of New Zealanders to live” says Malcolm, whose wife Wiki was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2018.

“So many women have left this earth since we started this journey in October last year. These women spent what little time they had left pleading with this Government to properly fund cancer medicines and to fix Pharmac so that other New Zealanders don’t suffer and die years before patients in Australia where modern medicines are properly funded,” says Malcolm.

“Minister of Health David Clark has today promised that the Interim Cancer Action Plan – which was tabled for release months ago – will be released in full later this month. We’ve been waiting and waiting and with all due respect to the Minister, if there’s one thing cancer sufferers and their families don’t have it’s time” says Malcolm.

Lead petitioner and Metavivor, Terre Nicholson (formerly Maize), who relies upon fundraising via Givealittle – New Zealand’s surrogate drug funding agency – to stay alive says:

“We haven’t wasted our time. We’ve spread awareness and the fight for better patient outcomes has just begun. The Health Select Committee, Pharmac and Labour may stall until my voice is stilled, but there are others who will continue to express the need to fix our broken system. Since we presented the petition in October 2018, we have lost 19 Metavivors, many due to lack of treatment options in New Zealand. The Government claims to be compassionate and caring, but it's clear that they don't care about us.”

“If the Government believe that Pharmac’s inadequacies and the sorry state of medicines funding in New Zealand have now been swept under the carpet, then they are sadly mistaken,” says Malcolm. “Since Metavivors marched to Parliament last October, other disease and illness organisations, and the patients they represent, have joined together under the banner of ‘Patient Voice Aotearoa’.

“We are currently surveying our options – from direct protest action, to taking the Government to court for not valuing the right to live, to launching our own political party. We will leave no stone unturned until the crisis in cancer treatment – and a range of other diseases – is addressed and New Zealanders gain access to life saving and extending medicines.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Patient Voice Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions. The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 