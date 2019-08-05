National Day of Action for Ihumātao

National Day of Action for Ihumātao to be Held on Parliament Lawn

As the kaitiaki at Ihumātao move into their third week of protecting the whenua, they call on supporters around the country to show their solidarity in a National Day of Action Tuesday 6th of August.

Pōneke Solidarity Alliance - Ihumātao (PSA-I) invites the public to gather on Parliament lawns at 12 pm, and to bring something important representing sacred earth. Alternatively, koha for the land protectors at Ihumātao is welcome too.

For those who cannot make it in person, please share your story of sacred earth on social media and tag #protectihumatao.

Pōneke Solidarity Alliance - Ihumātao asks that everyone attending this gathering respect the tikanga (protocols) that have come from the land protectors at Ihumātao: peace, respect, manaakitanga and aroha.

Spokesperson Matariki Roche says, “The protection and honouring of sacred whenua is really what this whole peaceful movement is about. By bringing items that represent this theme to Parliament, we are standing in solidarity with the protectors of Ihumātao and letting Parliament know that our tautoko for their right to protect their sacred whenua is ongoing”.

This is a family friendly event. If you have access needs, please contact Pōneke Solidarity Alliance - Ihumaatao via Facebook or at ponekesolidarityalliance@gmail.com.

#protectihumatao

ENDS











