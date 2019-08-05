Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Resource Management Review - the devil is in the democracy

Monday, 5 August 2019, 11:45 am
Press Release: DLA Piper

The Resource Management Review - the devil is in the democracy (how much will be allowed?) says DLA Piper

26 July 2019

The Government has released draft Terms of Reference for the Resource Management Review Panel to be chaired by the Hon. Tony Randerson QC. With him will be an expert advisory group.

The Resource Management Act is now 28 years old, and successive governments have attempted many reforms since its inception, says DLA Piper partner Stephen Quinn; “due to these numerous reforms, the current state of the Act is a legislative muddle.”

Appointments to the panel will be made by Cabinet, of individuals with skills across a range of relevant areas. Stephen Quinn says “The difficulty we have assessing the likely efficacy of any reforms is a current lack of information as to the drivers and outcomes sought. Two problems have been identified as urgent: the need for low-cost housing, and the state of NZ’s waterways. Despite their importance, those examples are a small percentage of everything dealt with under the RMA, and larger systemic issues need to be the focus.”

The review will prioritise setting a high level framework for an improved system: removing unnecessary complexity; aligning land use planning and regulation with infrastructure planning and funding through spatial planning; considering whether or not to separate statutory provision for land use planning and environmental protection; and allocating roles between central and local government, the Environment Court, and other institutions.



“One big question is what will the Government do about public participation?” says Stephen Quinn. “Public participation underpins most parts of the Act, but it inevitably slows processes down. A current example is the review of the district plan in Queenstown. It involves large numbers of appeals and hundreds of participants in the Environment Court processes, which will take many months to work through.”

“While the focus of problems raised is frequently on resource consent processes, a key aspect of the RMA that receives less focus” he says, “is the process for making plans. Plans directs whether activities such as housing even needs a resource consent. Plan changes by councils take time. The amendment to the Act in 2017 allowing fast-tracking processes has had very little uptake. You can limit public participation or tighten the time frames using that process.”

Stephen Quinn thinks central Government needs to take the lead in charting a new course for the RMA. “The task has predominantly been left to councils for the last twenty years or so. The more recent approach of express national direction and/or encouraging the use of the streamline planning process could help to expedite processes and achieve consistency.”

The draft Terms of Reference indicate the report is due with the Minister at the end of May 2020, with an issues and options paper to be presented in October this year. These are extremely tight timeframes given the magnitude of the Panel's task.

Stephen Quinn has depth and breadth of experience acting for Crown entities, SOEs, government departments and local government, with emphasis on resource management (RMA), environmental law, and building law. He appears in council hearings, the Environment Court, High Court, and Court of Appeal.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from DLA Piper on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions. The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 