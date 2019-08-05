Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greens’ Rent to Own an idea whose time has come

Monday, 5 August 2019, 11:48 am
Monday August 5th

Greens’ Rent to Own an idea whose time has come, says Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is welcoming commitments made by Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at the Party’s AGM for a government-backed rent to own scheme.

“Rent to Own schemes like the one Habitat for Humanity has operated in New Zealand for 25 years are badly needed, and it’s wonderful to see the Green Party push for this idea to be part of the upcoming KiwiBuild reset” said Habitat for Humanity CEO Claire Szabo.

“Home ownership is an inoculation against intergenerational poverty” said Habitat for Humanity National Campaigns Manager Ben Ross. “For people locked out of home ownership, the rent to own programmes Habitat and KiwiBuy have been advocating for are an effective pathway.”

“Habitat’s programme has helped hundreds of families on moderate incomes on a pathway to home ownership” said Ross. “It’s transformational for these families, reducing or completely resolving their need for ongoing state support.”

“Over 500 renting kiwi families have been able to own their own home because of Habitat and this proven and tested idea.”

“This is an idea whose time has come” said Szabo. “We know that other parties are coming to see rent to own as a cost-efficient and effective pathway to home ownership.”

“Ka pai to the Greens for being the first.”

“There is a great need in New Zealand right now for sensible, effective pathways to home ownership alongside a range of housing policies” said Szabo. “Habitat’s Progressive Home Ownership is transformational for families. It unlocks the barriers to home ownership many families face, and can mean a family is no longer in need of state support.”



“Many of the families are locked out of home ownership by student debt, the difficulty of saving a deposit, the costs of raising a family and the multitude of other barriers” said Szabo. “These barriers create inequity, and a rent to own scheme can help to address them.”

The announcement today builds on a Green Party housing policy launched at the Habitat for Humanity conference in 2016, and which was included in the Confidence and Supply Agreement with the Labour-led government. Today’s announcement reflects continued work between the two organisations.

ENDS

