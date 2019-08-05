Schools and Kindergartens help stock food banks

5th August 2019

Schools and Kindergartens help stock food banks with can collections

More than 80 schools from around the country will be helping the Salvation Army restock shelves during this harsh winter period.

The Wattie’s Cans for Good event runs over a fortnight from 5th to 16th August and gives kindergartens to schools nationwide the opportunity to help make a difference by collecting cans for The Salvation Army foodbanks.

With Salvation Army foodbanks around the country already running low on stock and facing high demand for its frontline services, the can collection and education campaign plays a key role helping restock foodbank shelves right around the country.

In 2018, The Salvation Army provided nearly 60,000 food parcels to Kiwis in need. According to Jono Bell, The Salvation Army’s Director of Community Ministries, during winter tight household budgets are stretched to breaking as families face higher living costs associated with heating and health.

“For these families on tight budgets this can mean the choice between putting food on the table and paying electricity or doctor’s bill. Food parcels help those who are struggling cover these unexpected bills by providing food support for a short period, helping families stay healthy, warm and nourished,” he says.

All cans donated through Cans for Good will go into Salvation Army food parcels enabling kindergartens and schools to make a direct and real difference to those in need in their local community during winter.







For those people who don’t have a local school or kindergarten collecting cans they can help their local food bank appeal through Cans for Good bundle here.

https://www.watties.co.nz/What-s-New/News-New-Products/Wattie-s-Cans-for-Good-2019



